Getting down to the beat at cultural festival

An arts and cultural festival will take place at a community centre on Saturday.

Priory Lane Festival is a free event taking place at Penwortham Youth and Community Centre, in Priory Lane, celebrating the great work that takes within the community.

Highlights will include performances and workshops from PM’s Dance and Double R Arts, as well as an African drumming workshop and a birds of prey display.

There is also a silent disco and the chance to explore Area 51 – a room dedicated to the world of superheroes and comic books.

Groundwork, Penwortham Town’s Women’s Guild, St Mary’s Women’s Guild and others groups from the centre will be on hand to discuss their work.

From 6.30pm live music performances will be taking place showcasing the talented young people of Penwortham including Adam Williams, musical theatre numbers from Double R Arts, rock band Kings Mould, reggae punk from Honour Roots and acoustic duo Ryan and Craig.

Doors open from 10am and for more information visit The Priory Lane Festival Facebook page.

The event has been coordinated by the young people and workers from The Priory Lane Music Project that operates from Penwortham Youth and Community Centre. The Priory Lane Music Project is funded from the National Lottery Awards for All.