Get ready for a winter wonderland

Christmas is nearly here, as a children’s hospice launches its annual Winter Sparkle Spectacular.

The event, in aid of Derian House Children’s Hospice, will be staged in Chorley’s Astley Park, its Coach House, Courtyard and Victorian Walled Garden, as well as the historic hall itself, on Sunday November 6, from 10am until 4pm.

An Austrian-style Christmas Market will be bursting with stalls selling a wide selection of gifts and seasonal products.

The air will be filled with the smell of mulled wine and mince pies, as well as an abundance of other delicious treats.

Entertainment will be provided with nostalgic fairground rides, Santa’s reindeer and an outdoor ice-rink, as well as a magician, Punch and Judy shows, Leyland Morris Men, face painting and balloon modelling.

A traditional fairground organ will provide festive musical accompaniment.

No Yuletide event would be complete without a visit from Father Christmas himself, who will be on hand to hear children’s wish lists, while the amazing Giant Snow Globe, which proved so popular last year, will return.

Don’t miss out on your chance to climb inside, be part of the wonderful snow scene and have your photo taken.

The Winter Sparkle is also the ideal opportunity to pick up Derian House Christmas goodies and support the vital work of the hospice which provides essential care for children with terminal illnesses and life-limiting conditions from across the North West.

Specialist, caring staff also provide on-going support for families.

Head of fund-raising at Derian House Susie Poppitt said: “Every year our Winter Sparkle just gets better and better and this year’s event will be no exception. Your Christmas officially starts here.

“We wanted to make this an event that was free of charge and open to the people of Chorley and surrounding areas who support us so warmly throughout the year and this year is no exception.

“Our Winter Sparkle is one of the biggest events in our fund-raising calendar so come down to Astley Park, have a fabulous time, and at the same time help us raise the funds we need to continue to provide the crucial care and support for children and young people throughout the region.”