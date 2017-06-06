Get on board the Luv Preston bus

A family fun bus aimed at providing support to disadvantaged communities will be launched in Preston city centre next weekend.

A family fun bus aimed at providing support to disadvantaged communities will be launched in Preston city centre next weekend.

Luv Preston is a charity which aims to serve the city, by providing care and support to those who find themselves disadvantaged and disconnected in the community. Members have renovated a double decker bus and equip it with things that will make it a fun place to be for the youngsters in the community.

It will be launched in the Flag Market on Saturday June 17, from 10am, where there will be fun activities for all the family, and promote Luv Preston’s links with the city, its surrounding communities.

Luv Preston will then be able to use the bus to take out to areas where the bus will be of use to under privileged families, in the community.

Staff from the Marks & Spencer store in Preston have been helping to decorate the bus as part of its Make it Matter and Spend It Well campaign.

Its goal is to deliver one million hours of community volunteering by 2025, to help make a difference to the projects that matter in the communities it serves. In total, more than 50,000 colleagues will support more than 500 community projects across the UK.

Laura Smith, store manager of M&S Preston, said: “We’re really excited to be coming together to support Luv Preston. Volunteering can make a profound difference to the communities in which we live, work and play – we believe lots of the small actions from lots of people can collectively have a huge impact.”