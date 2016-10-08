Get in the pink for breast cancer walk

RIBBLE Valley residents are invited to get in the pink and stay a step ahead of breast cancer.

The Borough Council’s Stepping Out team has organised a one-mile walk around Clitheroe on Tuesday, October 25, as part of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The walk is suitable for all ages and abilities, as well as those with prams and mobility aids.

Although one in eight women will develop breast cancer in their lifetime, survival rates have been improving for 40 years and almost two out of three women with the disease now survive beyond 20 years.

The walk leaves the Platform Gallery in Station Road at 10.30am and will be followed by refreshments at the Inn at the Station in King Street.

Attendance is free, but participants are asked to wear something pink.

Further details from Barrie Williams on 01200 425111.