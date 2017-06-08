General election 2017: The count commences in Chorley

Votes are cast, polling stations have closed and ballot boxes are now arriving at the counting house in Chorley.

Election nominees include Labour’s Lindsay Hoyle, the Conservative party’s Caroline Moon, Liberal Democrat’s Stephen Fenn and the Green party’s Peter Lageard.

But for most this election is a two horse race between Labour and the Conservatives.

One leading bookmaker Sky Bet has put the Conservative and Labour party as neck and neck.

Will constituents in Chorley vote for Mr Hoyle, who has served the borough as MP since 1997?

Or will they choose to cast their votes with the national party leaders in mind?

Right now the Lancastrian Suite is lined with tables with people primed to start counting.

Results are expected to be announced from Chorley Town Hall, where the count is taking place, between 2am and 3am.

Stay tuned.