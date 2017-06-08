GENERAL ELECTION 2017: Power to govern lies in the hands of voters

Today Lancashire will be going to the polls to decide who will govern the country. In an election that has been variously described as a foregone conclusion and a poll that will result in a hung parliament only one thing in certain - power is in the hands of the voters.

In Lancashire we have several safe seats, but others that are predicted to be a tight race that may well come down to just a handful of votes. As county voters head to their local polling station, we speak to local politics expert Professor David Denver, Emeritus Professor of Politics at Lancaster University, as well as a selection of local voters who tell us their views. Polling stations are open today from 7am to 10pm.