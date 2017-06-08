General election 2017: Labour is looking in the lead in Chorley

Labour is looking well in the lead in Chorley.

Turnout in the borough is 73 per cent for the general election.

That is up from a 69 per cent turnout in the 2015 election.

Counters are back to work following a brief coffee break and so far the Labour party appears confident that Lindsay Hoyle will hold onto his seat.

Meanwhile the Conservatives are keeping their lips sealed.

The Green candidate Peter Lageard has said he thinks Mr Hoyle will win the vote.

He said of Mr Hoyle: “He’s a known quantity. I’d be very surprised if he doesn’t win.”

The Liberal Democrat’s Stephen Fenn told the Guardian that the party has seen a surge in young voters so he’s hoping for more votes than the 2015 elections.

Labour campaigners are feeling confident that Mr Hoyle will win and they say that the general sense is that Jeremy Corbyn is proving more popular.

Ann Tattersall said: “A lot of people have said that they know Corbyn better so his campaign has made a difference.

“He’s really got the young people wanting to be involved. They do want to vote now.”

Jean Cronshaw added: “It’s their future. They’re realising now that they can make a difference.”