GCSE RESULTS: Terrific results for Penwortham Priory Academy

The Lancashire Evening Post’s Secondary School of the Year, Penwortham Priory Academy is celebrating an increase in the number of students achieving top grades in maths and English at GCSE level.

Overall, 75 per cent received a grade A*-C in English, up four per cent on last year, while 68 per cent achieved the gold standard in maths, taking the per cent of students receiving the benchmark five or more grade A*-C including maths and English up to 63 per cent.

Mark Eastham, who was also headteacher of the year, said: “We have had a superb set of results this year.

“100 per cent of pupils who took further maths got a grades A*-C which is impressive.

“In the separate sciences, 100 per cent of Priory pupils achieved A*-C in biology and chemistry and 88 per cent achieved A*-C in physics.

“Results in other subjects were also outstanding.

Most notably, of those pupils that took astronomy, ICT, Urdu and music, 100 per cent achieved an A*-C grade.”

He added: “As ever, there have been some particularly notable individual performances, many of whom have achieved A*s and As.

“So we continue to be pleased that pupils who make Priory their choice of secondary school are individually pushed to achieve above and beyond their potential.

“Priory continues to be a school where pupils thrive and succeed.

“These results have ensured our class of 2016 leave Priory with not only results which will help them as individuals on the next stage of their learning journey, but equally with rich and meaningful experiences that are sure to help them in what will be their exciting and bright futures.

Among the high fliers was head boy Tom Kirby , who collected 10 A* to C and is now planning to go to college to do A levels.

Hunain Ahmed collected five A*, six A grades and two Bs and is off to Cardinal Newman College to study chemistry, biology, computer science and maths.

Rafee Shahabi achieved 10 A grades and two Bs is also going top study A levels at Newman.

With two A*, three As, four Bs and a C, Saisha Walmsley from Longton is going to Runshaw College.

Tabitha Brogden from Hutton was “pretty happy” with her collection of two A*, six A grades and two Bs.

She’s off to Runshaw to do A levels while Akhil Naik is going to do his A levels at Lancaster Royal Grammar School.

He got six A*s, four As and a B and would have been happy with two A*.

