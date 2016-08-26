GCSE RESULTS: Holy Cross’s success ahead of its expansion

It has been a record-breaking year for GCSE results at Holy Cross Catholic High School where 76 per cent of pupils achieved five or more passes at A* to C.

This was an 11 per cent increase on last year for the Chorley school which achieved also saw an 80 per cent pass rate (A*-C) in English and maths.

Twins Mairead and Ciara Kavanagh

There was also a 94 per cent A*-C pass rate in history, 91 per cent in Spanish and 80 per cent in Religious Studies.

Proud headteacher Ivan Gaughan said: “We are up 11 per cent, which is a significant improvement from last year – and we felt we did well last year. It’s testament to the dedication and hard work of staff and pupils alike.

“The school is expanding from September, taking on an extra 30 pupils in Year Seven, and it shows Holy Cross is moving forward all the time.

“Twenty-four of our students achieved between seven and 11 A*/A grades which are exceptional results.”

Kelly Roscoe, Patrick Kiley, Tameila Russell, Adam Cox, Fionnuala McBride and James Morrissey

One of their star performers was referee Katherine Ormerod who is determined not to give her hobby the red card despite excelling in her GCSEs.

Katherine is a referee at Under 15 level and is also a goalkeeper, currently hoping to break into Accrington Stanley Ladies’ first team.

With nine A*s and two As, she is also using her love of science as back-up if she doesn’t make it in the footballing world.

She said: “That’s what I really want to do but I enjoy science and will take physics, chemistry, maths and further maths in my A-Levels at Runshaw College.

“I hope to do physics at university but football still comes first.”

Pianist Jasin Philip Kanacherill is in tune with his future after achieving eight A*s, two As and one B in his GCSEs.

Jasin, 16, plays the piano in his spare time but is concentrating on a career in science and will now will take Biology, Chemistry, Physics and Maths A Levels at Runshaw College.

He said: “I enjoy science, I like finding out how things work and why and I want to take a science career path although I am not sure which my favourite science is so that’s for me to find out.”

Head Boy Daryll Hobin has bowled them over with his GCSE results as he aims to go into cyber-security.

In his spare time the 16-year-old plays bowls for Lancashire Youth but has also hit the mark in his exams after achieving one A*, nine As and one B.

“I want to go onto Cardinal Newman and study computing, maths and physics among my A-Levels. I love computers and have built my own at home.”

Fionnuala MacBride dreams of singing her way to success – but with three A*s and eight As and wants to go on to Runshaw College to study A levels.

Kane Dervan will take his six A*s, three As and two Bs to his coveted apprenticeship at United Utilities in Bolton after a tough interview process.