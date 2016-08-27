Gastronomy at its finest - Daniel Bailey enjoys a star-studded stay at a Devon country house hotel

There aren’t many hotels that boast a two-Michelin star restaurant, but this delightful haven in Devon has just that.

Set on the doorstep of Dartmoor National Park, near Chagford, stunning Gidleigh Park ticks all the boxes for a five-star weekend of food heaven.

Standing proudly on a bank within more than 100 acres of private woodlands, its location is wild and dramatic, with the immaculate gardens a vision of beauty.

Refined, traditional and classic are just three words to describe the stunning Tudor building, which also boasts an immensely stylish interior.

Before check-in, ensure to stretch your legs with a stroll around the beautiful estate, which is a lovely way of soaking up the fantastic green surroundings.

A circular route takes you past the picturesque water gardens, tennis courts, croquet lawn and Bluebell Copse wood.

Also make time for a spot of golf on the large lush putting green, with 18 testing holes featuring various water hazards and narrow slopes.

Inside is everything you’d expect from a country house hotel – antique furniture, stone fireplaces and elegant bouquets of flowers – all very sophisticated and ideally suited to the quiet atmosphere.

Our beautifully-decorated room, one of the hotel’s luxury suites, included a roll-top bath, his and hers sinks and the biggest walk-in shower you may ever see.

If you book the Manaton room, you’ll get a private rooftop hot tub where you can bask under the stars and top-of-the-range Dartmeet houses a marble bath, sauna and steam room.

Sipping drinks on the terrace is a great way to admire the stunning panoramic views and the lounge is an area where you can make yourself feel at home.

There’s also a well-stocked bar, conservatory and self-service pantry stocked with teas, coffee and biscuits.

Dinner is a gastronomic experience of a lifetime, with chef Michael Wignall a food genius who will take you on a food journey you will never forget.

His exquisite seven-course tasting menu was a culinary carnival which was simply the best meal I have ever had the pleasure of eating.

From the elegant dainty canapes through to the rich malt and yeast frozen cream dessert, the flavours in each dish complemented each other perfectly, leaving your palette purring.

Torched eel, loin of rabbit, baked smoked carrots and St Austell bay mussels were just a few of the delights on offer.

There’s an informative aspect to the meal as well, with restaurant staff explaining in detail the flavours of each dish and how they were prepared.

For breakfast, there’s the more traditional menu, featuring full English, Eggs Benedict, kippers and porridge.

No words will do this place justice unless you go and experience it for yourself, for this was an experience that has left memories we will treasure forever.

Hotel facts:

Overnight stays at Gidleigh Park start from £250 for a double room, or £125pp, on a bed and breakfast basis.

Lunch is £40 for three courses Monday to Thursday, or £50 Friday – Sunday.

A seven-course tasting menu, available at lunch or dinner, costs £110, while a ten-course tasting menu, available for dinner only, is £130.

Afternoon tea is served every day between 3.30 and 5pm and costs £37.50 per person, or £50 including a glass of champagne.

For further information or to book visit www.gidleigh.co.uk or call 01647 432367.

