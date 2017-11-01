Garstang Youth Council unveil new mayor

Garstang Youth Council held their annual meeting where youth councillor Nathan Halford took over the chain of office from outgoing youth mayor Lucas Brown.

A number of dignitaries and representatives from organisations including scouts, guides, schools, police, Garstang theatre group attended the Wyrebank for the annual event.

Youth cllr Oliver Atkinson presents Sandra Perkins with citizen of the year award PICTURE: Lynn Harter

Nathan has been a member of GYC for many years and was proud to accept and follow a family tradition of civic duty.

His charity for the year will be the Millennium Green. Nathan said in his speech he felt the need to support dwindling green spaces to “just be able to walk in and enjoy” was vital, and how it too relied on volunteers to constantly upkeep the area.

He thanked Lucas for his excellent efforts and the youth council for their help in raising funds for Lucas’ charity Cancer Help (Kids)

Youth coun Oliver Atkinson announced the annual GYC award for citizen of the year would go to Sandra Perkins.

He gave thanks for all her support and hard work she does for Garstang. He also thanked town clerk Edwina Parry for her continuing support of the youth council.

Oliver thanked Lynn Harter on behalf of all fellow youth councillors for the many years of hard work she had put into building a youth council and giving the young people of the town an opportunity to voice their concerns or ideas to those who make decisions that will affect their own future.

Lynn will now be stepping back from her YC duties, although she made it clear she will continue to follow their progress with interest, and offer help when needed.