Garstang Town Council sign up to Facebook

Three media-savvy councillors want Garstang town council to enter the Facebook age.

Mayor Peter Ryder, deputy mayor Leah Hynes and Coun Liz Webster are keen to see the council utilise the social media platform.

Last year the council decided not to have a Facebook page, but a review at this week’s council meeting saw members vote in favour of the idea.

Coun Liz Webster told councillors other parish councils had been using social media to great effect and a page for GTC would be ‘a positive way to communicate in 2017.’

The new page will be linked to - and encourage traffic to the council’s website - which the council believes is its “most important asset.”

Councillors Ryder, Hynes and Webster have agreed to assist town clerk Mrs Edwina Parry in setting up and managing the platform.

It is understood the idea for the page might even help the council gain a local council award scheme by promoting “community engagement, council activities and the promotion of democratic processes in an annual report, online material and regular news bulletins.”

The town clerk advised councillors information shared would have to be tightly controlled and it was a means to ‘share factual information and not a two-way street.’

A review on the page will be held in February 2018.