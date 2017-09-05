Garstang Guides show support at Manchester Pride

Girlguiding members from Garstang supported Girlguiding North West England at Manchester’s Pride festival.

Katie Morton, Hannah Lawrenson, Harriet Kelsall, Niamh Kerr and Ellis Quinn showed off their ‘guiding pride’ in the parade, which was watched by thousands of people.

The UK’s leading charity for girls and young women is inclusive, and open to all girls. Attending Manchester Pride was a chance to celebrate its diverse membership. Girlguiding North West England also had a stall, where visitors had the opportunity to talk to the members of the charity about the experiences available through guiding.

Hannah Lawrenson, 18 from Garstang who helped at the event said: “This is the second time I’ve volunteered at Pride with Girlguiding. It's always such a fun experience. Pride was a great way to show that Girlguiding is for all girls, and that we accept everyone for who they are.”

Julie Bell, region chief commissioner, said: “We had such an amazing success at Pride, it was great to showcase some of the amazing things we get up to with Girlguiding. The volunteers came from all over the North West, so it was a fantastic time to make new friends and renew old ones.”

For more information about how to get involved with Girlguiding, the leading charity for girls and young women in the UK, visit http://www.girlguiding.org.uk.