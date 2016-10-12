Garstang fireman Chris aims to be man of the mountains

Super athlete Chris Horner is celebrating a year of international success - by gearing up for a gruelling two day mountain challenge in Scotland.

The 42 year old from Scorton, has had an action packed few months. It included claiming his third Iron Man title in Bolton and representing Great Britain at the European Duathlon Championships in Copenhagen.

The Unit Manager at Garstang Fire Station and Station Manager and Incident Commander at Springfield Fuels at Salwick, topped that by gaining a coveted place in the Zofingen Duathlon World Championships in Switzerland last month.

He said: “There were 38 different nations competing.There’s a 10K run, a 150K bike ride and then another 30K run. There are three loops of the cycle ride and three big hills in each loop.”

He says he was delighted to come 15th in his age group (40 -45) and 80th overall out of some 1,000 competitors.

Chris, also known as Jack, said: “I’m very pleased.I didn’t think I would ever be good enough -it just shows I obviously was!”

Now he says he is hoping to go back next year and do even better: “Now I know the course I know where I can try to increase the speed and pace.”

This was his third international event - he first represented Great Britain in Holland last year.

But rather than take a break the father of three is now focusing on The OMM (The Original Mountain Marathon) in Glentrool, Scotland on October 29/30.

It is described as a “two day test of endurance, teamwork and mountain skills, held in some of the most remote locations in the world.”

He is now busy training and will be tackling on the challenge with his former Best Man and long time friend surveyor Paul Simpson from Galgate.