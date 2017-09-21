Gardening: 5 of the best garden stepladders

We look at 5 of the best 5 stepladders

Mac Allister 10 Tread Aluminium Double Stepladder, B&Q, www.diy.com, £30

Aluminium double-sided ladder with anti-slip treads for domestic use. Ladder is light, stable and can be easily stored.

Werner 8 Tread Aluminium Swingback Stepladder, B&Q, www.diy.com, £98

The 8 tread master stepladder is a solid and reliable aid for professional work. Features include top edge caps for a smoother profile, heavy duty external spreaders and large slip resistant feet. The top tread height of this ladder is 1.75m. Suitable for professional use.

Lyte Heavy Duty Platform Stepladder - 12 Tread, www.ladderstore.co.uk, £112

The Lyte ESP Platform Stepladders feature a unique strengthening beam which is incorporated into the non-slip treads. Durable rubber feet and aluminium side arms prevent slips and twists with no tapes or flimsy arms to break.

Abru 5 Tread Stepladder, www.argos.co.uk, £34.99

The 5 tread lightweight aluminium stepladder is a convenient portable aid for DIY jobs in and around the home. This ladder features large slip-resistant feet and treads for added stability and has a platform height of 1.03m.

Hailo Extra Large Garden and Home 5 Tread Stepladder, www.argos.co.uk, £69.99

With two wide, detachable base rails for optimal stability on soft ground and in gardens, the extra large steps are broad and rounded with non-slip ribbing, edge protection and an extra deep tread of 130 mm. Multi-purpose tray with bucket hook and cable clamp.