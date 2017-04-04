Game of Thrones murder mystery night

A Game of Thrones themed murder mystery event will be brought to life by university actors.

Held at the University of Central Lancashire’s (UCLan) 53 Degrees venue the audience will be able to interact and influence the story.

UCLan actors prepare for the Game of Thrones-themed murder mystery event.

Organised by UCLan Drama Society, production manager Camille Stephens, says it will be a fun evening.

She said: “We’re all big fans of the show and with it being so popular we thought it’d be fun to do something that involved the characters.

“The event will be narrated by one of our actors playing Cersei Lannister, a main character in the show, who will talk the audience through the murder mystery.

“They will be able to interact with the people in the murder and influence how the story plays out.

Joesph Harper and David Eades cheers in their Game of Thrones costumes ahead of the univeristy's murder mystery event.

“We’ve got all the actors in full costume and we want the audience to feel like they’re really in the middle of the action.

“It’s something a little bit different but hopefully something lots of people will be able to come along and have fun with.”

Game of Thrones sees two powerful families - kings and queens, knights and renegades, liars and honest men - playing a deadly game for control of the Seven Kingdoms of Westeros, and to sit atop the Iron Throne.

Camille also says the event will be set as a prequel to the popular American drama HBO show and each actor will be dressed in full medieval costume.

There will be room for around 40 to 50 members of the audience and dinner is included in the price.

The event takes place tonight and tickets can be bought on the door or from The Black Feast Yapsody wesbite.