GALLOWAY'S APPEAL: Service users rely on minibus to attend shooting club

Aim...and fire.

Thanks to support from Galloway’s Society for the Blind, a team of partially sighted shooting enthusiasts are able to do target practice at a private club in Lancashire.

Every other week, a volunteer driver from the charity picks up service users to transport them to the club where they enjoy half a day of shooting.

Clive Williams, of Heysham, says: “We each get a spotter who loads our rifles up with lead pellets and sets them up to be near the target.

“We have earphones with a low tone when you are off target and when it is on target there is a high pitch. You pull the trigger and hope you hit the middle of the target.

“There is a red laser spot but obviously I can’t see that.

“We shoot two or three times and have 10 pellets on each target so we can score up to 100.

“We are very competitive. We have two ladies who are really good shooters.

“We have competitions two or three times a year in different grades. I have won gold and two silver medals which is quite good.

“I really enjoy it as we have a laugh and I enjoy the company.

“We are also doing cross bows at the moment with two arrows on each target.”

The 79-year-old lost his sight due to glaucoma almost 10 years ago.

He says: “I started having trouble with my eyes and went to see a specialist in Lancaster. He told me I had cataracts in my eyes. He removed them but it didn’t make much difference.

“He gave me drops to put in my eyes because I had pressure building up on my eyes which was causing me to lose my sight.

“The optic nerve behind my eyes were getting worse. I had a hole in my retina in my right eye and I went up to Manchester for an operation. They filled the hole but it didn’t make a difference. I went for laser treatment. Gradually I lost my sight in my right eye.

“Then I began to lose my sight in my left eye. I took the drops to take the pressure down from the back of my eye.

“There is nothing anyone can do with glaucoma. They can only slow it down. Unfortunately mine was aggressive and wouldn’t slow down.

“It is very awkward but my wife, Catherine, looks after me. She picks out my clothes for me but I do struggle with socks as I never know if they are inside out.

“I can’t see what I am eating or where I am going.

“I joined Galloway’s five or six years ago and it was a great help to me.

“I went on a sight loss course for six weeks when I joined and that was interesting as it showed my different things to aid us.

“I have a white stick - I don’t have a guide dog as Catherine helps me.

“We plod on.”



• Galloway's is a registered charity

It now needs £50,000 for a new minibus to transport its service users to the centre in Penwortham and to social outings.

The Post has launched a campaign - Gallowheels - in conjunction with Galloway’s to raise £50,000.

Clive Williams simulates shooting

To make a donation visit www.galloways.org.uk/gallowheels;

Call: 01772 744148

Text: GALL25 £amount, £1, £2, £3, £4, £5 or £10, to 70070.

or

Send a cheque payable to Galloway’s to: Galloway’s Society for the Blind, Howick House, Howick Park Avenue, Penwortham, PR1 0LS.

• Galloway’s is hosting a sight loss conference for anyone needing support at Leyland Civic Centre on November 23, from 10am until 3pm.

To book a place call 01772 744148.

