Fylde businesswoman jailed over tax dodge

A Fylde coast businesswoman has been jailed for 27 months after admitting tax evasion.
Claire Greenall, 40, formerly of Blackpool Road, Poulton, now living at Rosedale Avenue, Marton, was charged with avoiding paying £114,000 in Value Added Tax (VAT).
She admitted four charges of being concerned in the fraudulent evasion of VAT during an appearance at Preston Crown Court.
Greenall is said to have been trading as a business called The Personal Touch.
But knowing that the firm’s turnover had exceeded the threshold for compulsory VAT registration, she failed to register the business, prosecutor Neil Fryman said.
The court heard between April 2011 and March last year she failed to collect VAT in conjunction with business sales and failed to account to Her Majesty’s Revenue and Customs for the tax her business should have collected.
The offences happened between April 2011 and March last year at Poulton.
