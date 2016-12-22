Future is bright as Preston looks to 2017

Major projects are moving forward in the centre of Preston, as the city looks set to end 2016 on a high.

An ambitious £10m bid has been submitted to the Heritage Lottery Fund, to “open up” the iconic Harris Museum, Art Gallery and Library.

And a £620,000 refurbishment of the Victorian covered market has now been completed, paving the way for the construction of the new market in 2017.

The achievements lay the foundations for future progress in the city, and Preston Council leader Peter Rankin said: “The completion of the canopy refurbishment is a great way to end 2016 and the building of the new market the perfect way to start 2017 – a year which promises to be incredibly exciting for the market and for Preston.”