Funds to weed out Preston overgrowth problems

Preston Council has secured funding to tackle a growing problem with weeds in several public areas

Town hall bosses have released details of the financial boost after concerns were raised that the unkempt locations were making the city look scruffy.

Funding has been secured to improve areas of the city

Residents had reported that Ringway, in particular, has overgrown weeds and shrubs on display and flower troughs appear forlorn.

Lancashire County Council has released the funds, with Preston City Council now in talks with a contractor to carry out the necessary works, town hall bosses have said.

They will allow for two “weed sprays” in the city centre during the remainder of the current financial year.

Cabinet member for community and environment for Preston Council, Coun Robert Boswell (pictured) said: “We are pleased to have the opportunity to address the growing problem of weeds in the public realm in and around Preston.

“We are looking forward to working with Lancashire County Council to tackle this issue.

“Preston is changing dramatically, through a combination of public and private investment, and how it projects itself is beginning to change as well.

“We are all familiar with the term ‘Proud Preston’ and that is precisely how we want residents and businesses to feel about their city.”

Coun Boswell also suggested community-minded residents can continue to do their bit.

He added: “There are plenty examples of the community already helping.

“Let’s Grow Preston is actively recruiting volunteer gardeners to take over garden beds in the city centre and individuals are often treating the weeds.”