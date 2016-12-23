Funds raised in memory of biker Malachi Mitchell-Thomas who died racing will go to North West Air Ambulance

Friends and family of Chorley biker Malachi Mitchell-Thomas, who tragically died during a major race in May, have raised £830 to donate to the North West Air Ambulance.

The 20-year-old was killed when he crashed his Burrows Engineering Kawasaki during the third lap of the Supertwins race at the Vauxhall International North West 200 in Northern Ireland.

The talented biker had been touted in Irish papers before the race as “road racing’s bright new star” and was being compared to biking star Guy Martin.

Dave Jackson of Team Substance MMT said: “The fundraiser has gone way beyond what we expected and just shows how much Malachi was loved by everybody.

“We have raised £830 in aid of the North West Air Ambulance through the sale of some of the race pictures of Malachi that were on display at his wake, plus the sale of Malachi stickers that we had printed.

“This was done with the blessing of Kevin Thomas, Malachi’s father.

“Hopefully this will help to save somebody’s life as that is why we did this in the first place.

“All funds raised at Malachi’s funeral were donated to the Irish Air Ambulance.

“On the day Malachi died at the roadside an air ambulance was not available, something we all felt was tragic.

“In Malachi’s case it would not have made any difference as he was too badly injured and he sadly died at the roadside a short time later.

“Malachi made such an impression on bike race fans as he made the transition from the track to the road race scene in dramatic style winning his first three races at the Mid Antrim 150 and finishing runner up in his last two races.”

Team Substance MMT is an endurance race team dedicated to the memory of Malachi.