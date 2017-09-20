Fundraiser to thank therapy helpers

A community fundraiser is taking place to say a big thank you to a group of complimentary therapists.

The therapists have been volunteering at Trinity Hospice, Blackpool, helping patients at the hospice through a range of the treatments that they offer, including aromatherapy, reflexology massages, and reiki sessions.

To say thank you, Scorton Village Hall is hosting an event on Saturday October 21st, raising funds to go towards treating the voluntary therapists to a well-deserved afternoon of leisure and relaxation.

Taking place from 10:30am to 6:30pm, the day will have a range of holistic stalls, candles, therapies, card readings, and even psychics for visitors to browse from. Entry to the venue is £1 .

For all enquiries, please contact event organiser Gill Edmondson on 07411018541.