Fundraiser bash hoping to raise funds for the Jack K Johnstone Foundation

A day of fun and joy is set to take place in Preston, raising funds for a local children’s charity

The Jack K Johnstone Foundation is getting the support of The Pear Tree Pub this Sunday, August 20, as it hosts a fundraising charity fun day in its name.

The day kicks off at 1pm and includes a bouncy castle, penalty shoot out, a childrens entertainer, tombola, and face painting.

Raffle prizes include gifts from Preston North End and free gym membership.

The foundation are a registered charity fundraising for children affected by illness, disability, and sibling bereavement.

The charity is named after Jack Johnstone, pictured, who passed away last December aged 10 after a long fight with cystic fybrosis.

At Jack’s funeral, grandad Malcolm Johnstone said: “He loved to make people happy.”

Foundation trustee Stephen Wilson spoke to The Post last month. Mr Wilson said: ““The foundation is going really well. It’s been a huge achievement since February - and a lot of hard work.”

In 2016, The Post launched its Giving the Gift of Life campaign after Jack received a double lung transplant. The campaign urged more people to become organ donors.