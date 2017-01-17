Fund-raisers will be sitting down on the job for cancer charity

A dad is giving a new meaning to bums on seats as he plans to sit on every seat at PNE’s football stadium to show support for his cancer stricken sister and mum.

When Ian Bamber found out his sister, Melanie, had cervical cancer and had up to five years to live, he discovered there were no words to help ease the pain.

The challengers who will take on Bums on Seats

So in a bid to raise much needed funds for Macmillan Cancer Support, the father-of-three has rallied an army to take part in the crazy challenge, involving more than 23,000 seats.

The fund-raiser will take place on April 26 at the grounds of Preston North End.

The 42-year-old, who grew up in Preston, said: “Last year Melanie was diagnosed with cervical cancer and she had the necessary treatment at the time, but it has since spread to her lung and kidneys. Doctors say it is incurable and have given her between two and five years to live.

“My mum, Ann Bamber, was also diagnosed with breast cancer in November. She had a breast removed and although she is in a lot of pain, doctors think they have caught it before it has spread.

“A family friend, Pam Rigby, also has cancer.

“You don’t know what to say to people when they are in that predicament - there is nothing I can do to help them.

“Footballers Alan Shearer and Robbie Savage did the bums on seats challenge for Sport Relief at Wembley in 2014 and I thought I would ask PNE if we could do it and bosses agreed.

“There will be 13 of us. Most of us are going to sit on every single seat, which is 23,404 chairs.

“I am doing a dummy run at Telford Stadium, near where I now live, at the end of the month, which has 2,200 seats.

“I have not done any physical training for 10 years since I played football, so this will be hard. I have been doing running and squats to prepare myself.

“It is not going to be easy. It will be painful but I am determined to do it.

“I am hoping to raise as much money as I can. Macmillan has given a lot of support to my mum and sister and I really want to say thank you and give something back."

To support Ian and the team, donate to http://www.justgiving.com/Ianbamber73

For a previous fund-raising story on Melanie's behalf, click here http://www.lep.co.uk/news/taking-a-walk-in-support-of-cancer-struck-friend-1-8246843

