Fund-raisers in Longton enjoyed the first Conlon Ribble Way Run

Have your say

Runners turned out in force for the first Conlon Ribble Way Run.

Starting and finishing at The Dolphin Inn, Longton, the race saw hundreds of race goers along the banks of the River Ribble in a 10km race and a half marathon. The event also saw youngsters take part in a 3km fun run. All finishers received a commemorative medal and a cotton T-shirt.

Fun run antics

The run took place along the scenic banks of the River Ribble.

The 3km fun run was won by young runner Katie Mathison and the 10km was won by Kevin Hunt of Preston Harriers with a time of 40 minutes and 56 seconds.

The half marathon race was won by Michael Cayton of Horwich PMI with a time of 1 hour, 17 minutes and 43 seconds.

All proceeds were donated to local, national and international charities.

Runners from Conlon Construction raised money for North West Children’s Support Group (NWCSG) its chosen charity of the year.

Michael Conlon, chairman at Conlon Construction, which sponsored the event said: “As a Preston-based company, we’re proud to support local initiatives such as this. The Conlon Ribble Way Run was a great success and enjoyed by everyone who participated.”

Due to the success of this year’s races, Conlon will now organise another event for 2018.