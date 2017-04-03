Fund hedgehog critical care centre in Chorley

Critically injured hedgehogs in Chorley could be getting a brand new intensive care unit.

Animal lover Nicola Critchley has launched a JustGiving fundraiser to gather the £2,500 needed to renovate and equip the emergency unit at Chorley Hedgehog Rescue Centre.

Janette Jones with a pair of rescued Hoglets. Picture by Paul Heyes

Under the tender loving care of Janette Jones, who turned her home on Cottage Fields into a hedgehog sanctuary 18 months ago, the funds will go towards enabling the treatment and care of sick and injured hedgehogs.

With her garage, garden and two sheds full of the little creatures Janette says the situation is getting desperate.

“It is vital that we help save this beautiful endangered species, which need so much help to survive when they arrive very poorly. They require medication, treatment, medical supplies, care and accommodation.

“I use 35 tins of of cat food a day and five kilograms of meal worms per week.”

The once common hedgehog is now under threat from development and habitat loss caused by the reduction of hedgerows and increase in intensification of our agricultural landscapes.

According to The Wildlife Trust, in just the last 10 years, hedgehog numbers have fallen by 30 per cent.

Nicola said: “Janette does an incredible job running the Chorley Hedgehog Rescue Centre, but she needs our help.

“She currently has 85 hedgehogs in her care, 15 of which are in intensive care.

“They need food, medication, beds and round the clock attention, not to mention the cost of overheads, bills, vet bills for treatment.

“Janette needs help raising funds to pay for the care of these gorgeous creatures. She kindly receives donations of food and towels, blankets from well-wishers, but it’s just not enough.

“Please help with the next big project, which is to raise funds to help renovate and equip a vital intensive care unit, to provide a much needed safe and clean environment for the critically ill hedgys.

“The unit requires insulation, plywood, sealing, flooring, bespoke hedgehog accomodation, medical equipment, storage, plus more.

“Every penny helps. Please help by giving as much or as little as possible towards the care for our hedgehogs. We need to ensure their survival.”

Janette is appealing specifically for financial backing from businesses and donations of towels and food including cat meat and meal worms. She hopes to be in a position to pay for the intensive care unit by the summer.

To donate go to /www.justgiving.com and search Chorley hedgehog hospital