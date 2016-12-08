Fun run raises £600

Youngsters pulled on their running shoes and joined Preston athlete Helen Clitheroe to help raise £600 for the Heartbeat charity.

For the third year running the “Fun one-mile run” took place on the squash courts at Leyland Leisure Centre.

Retired athlete Helen Clitheroe opened the event, she said: “I was delighted to support the event again.”

Young volunteers and members of the Leyland Lions Junior Squash and Racketball Club helped with the recording of the lengths

Around £150 of the sponsorship was raised with the support of Costa Coffee in St Georges Shopping Centre in Preston where nine members of the club and fun run organiser John Gibson had spent a day collecting last month.

Rachid Elarkam, retail development manager Whitbread COSTA Lancashire & Cumbria added: “ We were excited to be involved in this community event again providing vouchers for attendees and seeing everyone get involved.

“We will continue to integrate our stores with the local community, getting involved with events, providing our stores as meeting places and helping with fundraising”.

Michelle Hunt Fundraising Manager at Heartbeat said: “We are very grateful to John for once again organising a sponsored event in aid of Heartbeat. Thank you to Costa Coffee for sponsoring the event and Leyland Leisure Centre for hosting the event again. The money raised from the event will go towards the on-going work provided to local people that require heart rehabilitation by providing an exercise-based Cardiac Rehabilitation programme, fully supervised by trained instructors, to those recovering from heart attack, surgery or stroke and supports those at risk of developing these conditions.”