Fun day in Lea for victims of Grenfell Tower fire

Families are invited to a fun day to raise funds for the victims of the Grenfell Tower blaze.

The event will be held at Lea Club, in Blackpool Road, on Sunday July 23, from noon until 4pm and will include a magician, stalls and games.

Entry is free, with a donation box and proceeds going to the Kensington and Chelsea Foundation, which is supporting Grenfell Tower residents in London.

Organiser Michelle Tarjanyi, 28, of Preston, said: "The plight of the residents really touched me. It is such a horrible thing and it pushed me to raise funds and show support."

To make a donation to Grenfell Tower residents visit http://www.thekandcfoundation.com

