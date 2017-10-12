Fun at the Annual Fitness Event in Fulwood for Rosemere Cancer Foundation

Almost 200 active volunteers danced, span and jumped to raise funds for Rosemere Cancer Foundation in memory of Ben Ashworth.

Spinning, pilates and zumba were among the most popular classes from a choice of 14 activities available to the 170 participants, who took part in this year’s 9th Annual Fitness Event at Fulwood Leisure Centre.

The event had a special dedication to the memory of Preston’s cancer charity champion Ben Ashworth, himself a former guest and participant, who died of bowel cancer in the summer.

Organiser Altaf Patel, who combines his job as a city solicitor with early morning work as a Spinning instructor at the centre, also presented an award in Ben’s name to Lorah Cheyne, chosen as the person who demonstrated the most grit and determination to finish this year’s event.

Now the Ben Ashworth Award will become a feature of all Altaf’s future fitness events.

Altaf, who started the event in 2009 with just 19 participants as a tribute to his mum, who died of cancer, is predicting that once sponsor money is collected and added to entry fees, this year’s event will net Rosemere Cancer Foundation around £5,000 to add the £40,000 it has already raised since its launch.

He said: “The event went very well. It’s not a competition but rather a morning of working out together. Participants choose three classes from a list, which are completed consecutively but at their own level to match their fitness.”

This year’s event was sponsored by Preston pharmacy chain Pharmalogic and architecture and surveying company FWP, of Ribblesdale Place.

A post event buffet was prepared and donated by Preston’s Derek Smith Catering, all instructors gave their time for free and GLL, which now runs the leisure centre, also made no charge for its use.

In addition, VB Creative Photography took photographs of the participants.

All funds from the event are going to Rosemere Cancer Foundation’s 20 Years Anniversary Appeal.

Participants in 2017s 9th Annual Fulwood Fitness Event for Rosemere Cancer Foundation with organiser Altaf on the second row, ninth from the right. By VB Creative Photography