Fuel logs next to wood burner catch fire at Penwortham home

A fire started at a house in Penwortham after fuel blocks were stored too close to a wood burning stove, say fire services.

Read more top stories at: CCTV appeal after teens in Preston held up in 'terrifying' robbery



Two crews were called out to the incident on Sycamore Drive on Tuesday, October 10 at around 8.45pm.

Firefighters arrived to find a property filled with smoke with the owner outside.

Crew Manager Peter Blamire said: "We were called out after a quantity of fuel blocks caught fire next to a wood burner.

"We arrived to find mainly smoke so set up a ventilation unit.

"The owner realised the blocks behind the burner were alight when she went to move them and closed the living room door and got out of the property.

"We are advising people to think carefully about where they store combustible materials particularly around wood burning stoves.

"Anyone who would like a home safety check can contact us on 0800 169 1125."

Nobody was injured during the incident.