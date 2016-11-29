From helping out on school trips to becoming chairman of governors

Susan Naylor loves school so much, she has never left.

The 55-year-old first became involved in Broad Oak Primary School, in Penwortham, in 1989, when her eldest daughter, Kathryn, was in year one.

Unsung Hero Award Winner Susan Naylor at the Lancashire Evening Post Education Awards

As her other four children joined over the years, she enjoyed being there to support them and she became a governor. Her dedication earned her the position of chairperson of governors, which she took on more than 10 years ago.

She says: “When Kathryn was in year one, one of the teachers, Kath Ashton, asked me to join the PTA. I then began helping out in class and I supported the children in the nativities. When my third daughter was born in 1990 the headteacher, Roger Walton, asked me to be a governor as there was a parent position available. I wanted to know what my children were learning and keep up with what they were doing. I thought it was important to always keep a positive spin on school life and that was what kept me involved.

“I love supporting the school and the children. I enjoy going out on school trips and helping them to read.

“Working with all the staff and headteachers has been wonderful. I have worked with headteachers Roger Walton, Ian Kirkland, Chris Metcalfe, Stephen Smith and now Sarah Barton, who is brilliant and doing a fantastic job.

“My youngest daughter, Indya, left the school eight years ago but I still enjoy it. It is all about supporting the school and I have a wonderful group of governors around me.”

Throughout Susan’s own school days, at Kingsfold Primary School and later Penwortham Secondary School, sport was her main focus.

She adds: “I really enjoyed sport – the academic side was secondary to me. My enthusiasm started at primary school, as my favourite teacher Mrs Cross did a lot of sport. I really enjoyed skittle ball and at high school I was the captain. I was also the hockey captain and I remember going to Wembley to watch England play. I also did gymnastics training with Susan Cheesebrough, who later became a British champion.”

Susan’s 27 years of work at Broad Oak has not gone unnoticed, as she was honoured with the Unsung Hero accolade at the Evening Post’s Education Awards earlier this year.