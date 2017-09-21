Friends from Leyland and St Helens raise money for Rainbow House in Mawdesley

Two women took to the skies to raise money for children with life limiting conditions.

Gemma Bennett, of Leyland, went sky diving at Black Knights in Cockerham with pal Megan Atkins, from St Helens.

Gemma Bennett

Together, they raised more than £1,100 for Rainbow House, Mawdesley.

Gemma, 31, said, “I have two healthy and active children which I am very thankful for but this is not the case for all families.

“Rainbow house is such a fabulous charity which helps children with disabilities to reach their potential and to live more independently. I decided to help them by jumping out of a plane at 11,000 ft.

“What an amazing experience doing the skydive was and knowing that I was doing it for such an amazing local charity made it an even better experience. I feel very honoured that I could do something to help other families.”

This is not the first time Rainbow House has been helped by the Bennett family, as earlier this year Gemma's husband Martin, ran the Edinburgh Marathon as a Rubik Cube.

Carole Cochrane, chief executive of Rainbow House, said “It is fantastic that Gemma is also raising funds for us after the tremendous support we received from Martin earlier this year.

“Rainbow House provides a unique service for the rehabilitation of children and young people with neurological conditions through conductive education and physiotherapy. As we have no statutory funding and have to raise all of our own funds, every penny counts.”

Anyone who would like to support Gemma can still donate at http://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/gemma-bennett-skydive