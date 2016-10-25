Fresh appeal after van driver dies following motorway smash

Police have issued a new appeal for witnesses after a man died following a collision on the M6.

At around 3.25pm on Monday, a white Citroen Relay van was driving north close to junction 31 when it drifted from the first lane of the carriageway and collided with the hard shoulder. It then crossed back across all three lanes, before coming to a stop on the hard shoulder.

The van did not make contact with any other vehicles.

Several members of the public stopped to assist the driver, who was found unconscious at the wheel.

Emergency services were called but despite their best efforts the motorist, a mam thought to be in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the Royal Preston Hospital.

The motorway was closed for around an hour while a collision investigation was carried out and the air ambulance landed and took off.

The deceased man has yet to formally identified, but it believed he was from Garstang.

Now officers are appealing for anybody who saw the collision, or who saw the van in the moments before the collision, to get in touch.

Sergeant Adam Dawson, of the Roads Policing Unit, said: “This was a serious collision in which man has sadly lost his life.

“First and foremost our thoughts are with his friends and family, to whom we send our deepest condolences.

“Now we are determined to piece together exactly what occurred and we would urge anybody who witnessed the collision, or who saw the van shortly before it crashed, to get in touch as soon as possible.” Anybody with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting log number 596 of October 24th.