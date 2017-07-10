Four Penwortham golfers tackle 72 holes for charity

Four young golfers spent more than 15 gruelling hours completing 72 holes to raise cash to help fight cancer.

Macauley Titley and Aaron Green, both 17, George Dears, 16 and 25-year-old John Shuttleworth started their four round route at 4.30am.

The Penwortham Golf Club members covered more than 20 miles along the way finally finishing at 7.30pm.

And Macauley’s dad Carl said the foursome were exhausted coming onto the final 18th green before collapsing into the 19th, the golf club bar.

“A few of their friends’ family had been hit with cancer and that’s why they wanted to do it,” the 51-year-old said.

“It was a very early start but the lads put together some very strong scores.

“They started to flag after the third round and on the last round I was actually following with a buggy with water.”

The four are all very keen golfers with John playing off a four handicap, Myerscough College student Macauley off five, Newman College student Aaron off 10 and George, who has just left Hutton Grammar School off 15.

So far £900 has been raised but with some rounding up of sponsorship still to come they hope to pass the £1,000 mark.

Macauley, from Longton, said: “We’d like to thank everyone who supported and helped us along the way.

“It was a difficult challenge but the fact it was a for a good cause helped us get round.”