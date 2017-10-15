Former wedding premises to become flats

Have your say

A bid to convert former council offices in Preston city centre into apartments has cleared a planning hurdle.

The Guildhall Street unit, which was the former Register Office, is one of three - along with Guild House and Winckley House - offloaded by Lancashire County Council to mitigate budget cuts.

Officers at the city council this week granted prior approval for the conversion, which includes 35 flats at the five storey building.

Applicant William Construction NW has been told the development must be complete by October 2020.

The flats plan contributes to a residential property boom in the city centre with many of the apartments planned for Guild and Winckley Houses already snapped up.

Applications going through the planning process will create more than 300 properties across the city.