Former tap dancer Winnie Walker, in Chorley, turns 104

Have your say

Winnie Walker may be 104, but she will always be a tap dancer at heart.

Winnie Walker may be 104, but she will always be a tap dancer at heart.

Winnie Walker celebrates her 104th birthday with staff at Chorley Lodge and her family

The mother-of-one celebrated her 104th birthday with family, including her son David, friends and staff of Chorley Lodge at a birthday party at care home.

A keen musician and dancer, Winnie was born in Warrington, and grew up with her mother, father and older sister Eva.

She attended Orford School until she was 14, before leaving to work at the local velvet-cutting factory.

The daughter of a chapel organist, Winnie has enjoyed a lifetime of tap-dancing, playing piano and singing in various choirs.

Winnie Walker during her tap dancing days

Winnie, who has two grandsons and one great-granddaughter, was a member of the Warrington Dramatic and Musical Society, through which she performed in various tap-dancing shows.

During the war, Winnie performed fire-watching duties overnight at Warrington Co-operative, whilst her husband Harold served in the RAF.

She remembers the shock of finding an unexploded bomb in her fireplace, on arrival home one morning after her shift.

After the war, Winnie and Harold enjoyed travelling, visiting Hawaii, Russia and various European destinations, as well as taking cruises all over the world.

Activity co-ordinator Lynne Bleakley said: “Winnie is very popular at Chorley Lodge.

“The party was a wonderful celebration, with family, friends and staff members getting involved. Under Winnie’s instructions, I was even able to perform a tap dance to The Sailor’s Hornpipe for her, and her fellow residents made a Happy Birthday poster that we put on display.

“We all enjoyed eating cake and listening to her favourite music. It was a great day.”