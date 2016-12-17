Former entertainer Frank brightened up darkest day

A heartbroken family is still waiting to hear how a much-loved 63-year-old father of two died during a break in Spain.

Frank Patterson was found at the bottom of a steep 20ft drop next to his farmhouse just outside Valencia last month.

The popular former entertainer touched the hearts of many and was described this week as “just a big bundle of love and fun” by his devastated sister.

Ann Briscoe, of Whittle-le-Woods, Chorley, said: “We’re still waiting to hear from the authorities in Spain - we don’t know yet.”

Retired Frank, of Whittle-le-Woods, had spent a couple of months relaxing at the farmhouse when tragedy struck on the weekend of November 12 and 13. His car was found parked at the gates with the engine running. There were bags of shopping inside the vehicle.

Frank was discovered at the bottom of the drop and pronounced dead at the scene. Spanish police say there are no suspicious circumstances. His death may have been a tragic accident.

“He was just a bundle of love and fun, he was just the best of everything,” said Ann. “He travelled the world, he was a musician, he had a marvellous talent. He brightened up the darkest day. Even when he was down, he just made you laugh.”

He joined the Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers and served in Germany. He later began a singing career and worked on Cunard cruise ships.

Frank never ever forgot one terrible incident in his life. He was one of the first on the scene when the IRA blew up a coach of off-duty soldiers and family members on the M62 in 1974. Twelve people, including two children, died. Frank, then 21, was travelling home from a nightclub gig in Leeds.

One of his loves was motorcycling. He was an original member of the Wheelton Wobblers motorcycling club and loved getting out on his bike he called “Alice”.

A funeral service was held at St Chad’s Catholic Church, Whittle-le-Woods. Frank leaves two sons Tom and Charlie.