Formal hearing set for shamed town council duo

Two community campaigners who have breached local government standards rules look likely to face a formal hearing.

Preesall Town Coun Pat Greenhough and recently resigned town councillor Barry Campbell, were both found by Wyre Council standards chiefs to have breached the council's code of conduct by damaging the reputation of a former Preesall council employee by "unfounded allegations and inappropriate comments."

Both have been given the opportunity to apologise to their fellow councillors, but Mr Campbell is no longer a councillor and Coun Greenhough has not attended the last three town council meetings.

When the impasse was discussed at Monday's Preesall Town Council meeting, town clerk Alison May said Wyre Council's standards officials were arranging a hearing which the two would be asked to attend.

Arrangments for the hearing were discussed at a private session of Wyre's standards committee last month. The hearing is likely to be held in early 2017.

Coun Greenhough has declined to answer Courier questions about her intentions but has stated “Over the past 12 months I have gone through sheer, sheer hell. I am giving everything I can as a councillor, I never expected to go through this hell.”

In his letter of resignation Mr Campbell said he could not fulfil his role as a councillor “in the manner that I feel I should” adding that he was leaving with his head “held high in the knowledge that I did the best that I could do for both the council and my community.”

The cost to Wyre Council taxpayers for the standards investigation is about £3,000.

If the by-election to fill the vacancy created by Mr Campbell's resignation in Preesall is contested, the cost to Preesall and Knott End council tax payers will be around £5,000.