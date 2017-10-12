Football match in Preston to support victims of Hurricane Maria

A charity football match between players from the Caribbean islands and Preston will be held to support victims of Hurricane Maria.

As members of Windrush watched the news unravel about the hurricane sweeping through their cultural home, they began fund-raising to provide supplies to the islands - including Dominica, St Lucia, Barbados and Trinidad.

Hurricane devastation

Chris Bruney, who has relatives living in Dominica, is now organising a football tournament at Preston’s College on Saturday October 21, from 11am.

The 53-year-old, of Preston, said: “I have dozens on relatives living in Dominica, which has been totally destroyed by the hurricane.

“The island has been reduced to rubble as all the roofs of the houses have been ripped off; all the shops and stores have been demolished; there is no electricity or running water; the forest has gone and the whole economy has collapsed. Everything has gone.

“People are camping as their furniture and homes have been destroyed.

“Ironically, two weeks before Hurricane Maria, Irma hit the island of Tortola and the British Colony. Dominica helped out with emergency provision to their islands and now they themselves have been left high and dry.

“There is support for the islands as the UN has been involved, but is it difficult to send supplies directly.

“We are trying to raise awareness that these people are not being forgotten and to send supplies. We have a list of items to be dropped off at our base: dried food, torches, toiletries, building materials.

“To help with this we are holding an 18-knock-out tournament at Preston’s College. It is a five-a-side between teams of people with Caribbean origin: Montserrat; Dominica; St Lucia; Trinidad; Barbados etc and teams of people from Preston with no connections to the islands.

“The winning team will get a trophy.

“We are inviting people to take part and also people to watch and cheer them on.

“There will be music and food to entertain people too, as well as a raffle to raise more funds. We want to thank Mark Thompson at Preston’s College for supporting us.”

Entry for the football tournament is £5. Spectators can watch for free.

To take part email blackeducationtraining@hotmail.com.