Football legends give support to Lancaster City star’s family

Lancaster City’s former assistant manager Trevor Sinclair will join a host of footballing legends at a special event organised to raise money in memory of Neil Marshall.

Former Dolly Blues captain Neil passed away at home on November 16 at the age of just 31 after a battle with cancer.

Family and friends have set up a Neil Marshall Memorial Fund in a bid to support his wife Kim and children Max, five, and three-year-old Daisy in the coming years.

Ex-Manchester City, Blackpool, QPR and West Ham star Sinclair, was at the Giant Axe club under former manager Darren Peacock during the 2014/15 season.

The ex-England international will be joined by former Blackpool and Preston North End striker Brett Ormerod and ex-Bury, Burnley and Sheffield United midfielder Jamie Hoyland at the Q&A event, which is being held at the Globe Arena in Morecambe on Friday February 3 from 7.30pm.

Tickets for the Lancashire Legends night cost £15 (including food) and are available from Derek Quinn on 07944 480796, Dave Speak on 07967 677768 or Mick Hoyle on 07860 688104.

Organiser Derek Quinn said: “The death of Neil Marshall was something that really hit me as he was such an amazing character. I wanted to do something to help.

“Trevor Sinclair, Brett Ormerod and Jamie Hoyland have kindly agreed to support it. All the money raised will go to Neil’s family so please support it and help us raise as much money as we can.”

Gate receipts from a Lancaster City match last month raised around £4,000 to kickstart the year of support.

Other events already planned include a comedy night at the Hornet’s Nest on the Marsh on January 27.

A Northern Soul night is being held at the Trimpell Club in Morecambe on January 28 from 8pm until 1am. Entry is £5 on the door.

Former Lancaster City manager Darren Peacock is also planning to hold an event, and Morecambe FC have said they would like to arrange a tribute too.

It is also hoped that a Lancaster City v Morecambe game can be arranged this year.

For more information on the Neil Marshall Memorial Fund or if you wish to hold an event, contact Mick Hoyle on 07860 688104.

Anyone wishing to donate can make a bank transfer to account number 11798286 with sort code 40-27-02, using the reference Neil Marshall Memorial Fund.