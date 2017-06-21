Food bank back from the brink

From famine to feast . . . Preston’s biggest food bank has pulled back from the brink thanks to an overwhelming show of generosity.

Less than three weeks ago the city’s Salvation Army crisis centre was on the verge of running dry. Now, after an appeal was launched on the front page of the Post, staff at the charity in Harrington Street say they have enough food to keep the service going through the summer.

“The response from the generous people of Preston has been simply amazing,” said Claire Bowerman, the centre co-ordinator. “We can’t thank them enough for how they have rallied round. Everyone has been wonderful.”

The perilous state of the food bank at the start of June was caused by an increase in demand coupled with a dramatic fall off in donations.

In six years the Salvation Army in Preston has moved from handing out between 20 and 30 bags to 450 food parcels a month. And the number of families needing help is continuing to grow. Making a fresh appeal on June 5 Claire said: “We’re only days from running out. We never turn folk away, but these past few weeks have been gettting critical.”

Within days two Transit vans loaded with food arrived from the local Muslim community. Members of Slimming World at Fulwood also came to the rescue.

And after an avalanche of donations things Salvation Army leader Capt Alex Cadogan described the response as “incredible.”

But even though the centre can now provide food aid through the summer holidays, Claire is hoping public support will continue for autumn and winter.