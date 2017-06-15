Food and drink: Body Coach is on a mission to feed the whole family

Joe Wicks should run for public office.

Not only has the 31-year-old fitness coach and Instagram sensation got a passion for changing lives (and physiques) and a sizeable following (a not-too shabby 1.8m on Instagram; 274k on Twitter), he’s also got something many politicians lack – the nous to know when to admit he hasn’t got all the answers.

Take his ideas on Britain’s health service, an area he’d "love to really make some impact" even though, as yet, he says, "I don’t know how I can do it with the NHS – that’s a big beast".

"I just feel it’s sad that people are getting sicker and sicker, and more and more unhealthy, and [the country] spends billions and billions at the other end of it; on heart disease, diabetes, obesity – it’s food, diet and exercise related." he explains. The Epsom-born, famously curly-haired personal trainer is, of course, best known as ‘The Body Coach’ to his fitness disciples.

Three years ago, Joe launched his subscription-based 90 Day Shift, Shape and Sustain Plan, and went, stratospherically, from sharing amateur recipe videos and free fitness workouts online, to helping thousands of people trim down and get fit for a living.

Full to the brim with come-at-able charm, you can see his appeal – a combination of endless enthusiasm that pours out of him with every flick of hair, every inadvertent muscle flex, and a monumental work ethic. That and the fact he’s not in the least bit starry, even sitting on a London rooftop terrace awaiting a ‘Joe-mito’ (a riff on his watermelon and mint ‘posh slush puppy’), at the launch party of his fourth cookbook, Cooking For Family And Friends.

Cooking For Family And Friends marks the halfway point in an eight-book deal for Joe, and is a more inclusive follow-up to his wildly successful trio of Lean In 15 cookbooks (all three still grace the bestseller charts, and sales have topped 2.4 million).

This time around, he’s catering for busy dinner tables, rather than solo gym bunnies.

"You know how sometimes you feel like, if you’re on a diet, it’s just you on your own? I wanted you to think, well actually, you can have barbecues and parties and make them healthy," he explains. "You can still batch cook and make your kids’ lunch.

"In fact, the whole family won’t even know it, but they’re eating healthier, so are going to get leaner, without anyone saying, ‘You’ve got to eat this, you’ve got to eat that’."

The former boot camp trainer has included a few treats too - namely his all-time "top desserts", sticky toffee pudding and chocolate fondant. "Just because chocolate isn’t ‘clean’," he says, "doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy it and have it now and again."

"I’m not like, ‘Don’t eat this’, and, ‘Clean eating that’. Just enjoy your food! If you exercise, it works out, you know?" he says.

Delicious tips: Classic sauce guide: mayonnaise

Makes about 300ml. Hands-on time 10 minutes • 2 free-range egg yolks • ½ tsp Dijon mustard • ½-1 tbsp white wine vinegar • 290ml light olive oil (or half light olive oil, half vegetable oil)

• squeeze lemon juice.

1. Whisk the egg yolks with the mustard, vinegar and a good pinch of salt and pepper until combined and smooth.

2. Keep whisking while pouring in the oil in a slow stream. Don’t add too much too quickly or the mixture will either split or stay runny. The mayonnaise will thicken as you whisk in more oil. If it starts to develop a greasy sheen, add a splash of water and keep whisking.

3. Once you’ve whisked in all the oil, taste the mayonnaise and squeeze in a little lemon juice if you think it needs it.

4. The mayonnaise should have a thick, glossy consistency and should thickly coat the back of a spoon. Cover the mayo with cling film and keep in the fridge until needed.