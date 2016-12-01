Fond farwell to man who ‘filled his life with service’

A pillar of the community in Chorley has died aged 95 following a lifetime of service to the area.

Roy Sidney Fisher had a sense of duty and service which those who knew him said “filled his life”.

Between the 1950s and 80s he was district commissioner of Scouts for Chorley.

In 1981, he was appointed as High Sheriff for Lancashire, a position which one of his daughters, Susan Dee, said “he took up with pride, huge enthusiasm and vigour”.

He also became a justice of the peace for Chorley, his natural sense of justice serving the community fairly and well for many years and he was also deputy lieutenant for the Duchy of Lancashire for 30 years.

Speaking of her father and of his devotion to the community, Susan said: “There were few local or indeed national institutions that were not part of his sphere of interest.

“He genuinely loved being involved and helping others. There must be many, many people, old and young who have been influenced or helped by him.

“In later years, despite retiring, he never really stopped working.

“His was a life of courage, of energy and service and he will be remembered by many in the community of Lancashire.”

Roy was born in the summer of 1921, to Lily, who had been a nurse in the First World War and Ben, who was a Horse Guard.

He attended Deepdale School in Preston with younger brother, Benny.

He was a contemporary of footballer Sir Tommy Finney who played for England and Roy remembered scoring goals against him, something he always counted as a significant life achievement.

At the Harris Institute, Roy showed a talent for drawing and painting, winning prizes in local competitions.

He served in the Second World War as an officer between 1939 - 1946.

On his return to England he found it difficult to adjust to normal life and Lily had to cope with him refusing to sleep in a bed, preferring instead to pitch his tent in the garden.

Eventually Roy qualified as an architect and was invited to join Leach, Rhodes and Walker, a notable firm of architects where he designed schools, churches and Salvation Army hostels.

When Kathleen, his wife of 62 years, became frail in old age he cared for her and he missed her terribly after she died.

He followed her, peacefully six months later on Thursday, November 17. Roy is survived by two daughters, Susan and Hazel Sykes.