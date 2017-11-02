Following in her hero’s tyremarks

Actor Josie Cerise has pledged to carry on the fight to protect her grandfather’s legacy . . . the Guild Wheel.

The CBeebies TV star has picked up the family baton from Peter Ward, co-creator of the 21-mile greenway around Preston.

Actor Josie Cerise

And Josie says her dearest wish is to see an archway built on the Wheel as a monument to the ex- international cyclist who died in August, aged 83.

“Grandad was so passionate about the safe greenway he envisioned,” she said. “After his death myself, my mum and my aunty - his dream girls as he called us - all vowed to ensure that the Guild Wheel legacy continues and doesn’t get left behind with all the new developments.”

Josie (right), from Eccleston near Chorley, helped Peter set up the “Save Our Guild Wheel” campaign which raised a 10,000-name petition against new housing sites which he believed were threatening the orbital leisure route.

“We are currently in discussions with both LCC and the city council to ensure the safety and longevity of the Guild Wheel,” she said. “I feel a responsibility to the 10,000 people who signed the petition and also to my grandad.

“I want the people of Preston to know there are people who are looking out for the Guild Wheel.”

Josie, who has appeared on the West End stage and also performed at the Sydney Opera House, described Peter as her hero. “I was so proud of him, he is such an inspiration to me. He wasn’t just my grandad, he was my friend too.”