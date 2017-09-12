Flower show in Chorley brings in winning exhibits

Have your say

The ever popular Chorley and District Gardening Society Flower Show attracted almost 500 entries from 64 exhibitors at the weekend.

Entries ranged from the serious flower and vegetable growers to youngsters and novices exhibiting for the first time.

Show manager David Brown said: “It was good to see the show prospering despite the weather this year.

“I was particularly pleased with the increase in some of the craft and junior exhibits.

“Chorley’s MP Lindsay Hoyle presented the trophies at the end of the show and, as usual was very entertaining and knowledgeable about our society and the part we play in the community.”

The 125th Anniversary Trophy went to 10 year old Matthew Weldon who got the most points in the novice classes at the Flower Show which took place at Trinity Hall in Chorley on Saturday, September 9.

The show dates back to 1884 as a two-day event which was held at the Town Hall with entertainment by Mr Thorpe’s String Band.

Members of Chorley and District Gardening Society Flower Show meet regularly for events and trips.

Anyone interested in joining should go to: www.chorleygardeningsociety.com