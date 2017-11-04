Flood warning for coast at high tide

Have your say

A flood warning has been issued for Lancashire for tonight.

The Environment Agency has issued flood warning for the Wyre Estuary and the Lune Estuary for high tide tonight.

The Wyre Alert reads: "This Alert is for the high tide on the Wyre Estuary at 22:45 tonight, Saturday, November 4.

"The main area of concern is Hambleton. People are advised to take additional care next to the coast and stay away from low lying land, roads and promenades.

"High water levels can be expected one hour before and after the peak of the high tide.

"We will continue to monitor the situation and an update will be issued if the situation changes. It is possible a further Flood Alert may be issued tomorrow at a similar time for the overnight tide."

A similar alert has been issued for the Lune Estuary, where the main area of concern is Sunderland Point.