Flood hot spot fix is on track in Euxton

WORK to repair a drain at a flooding blackspot in Euxton is on track to be completed before Christmas.

Last winter a broken drain under The West Coast Main Line bridge in Euxton Lane caused the busy road to flood in up to four metres of water after a storm.

Flood prevention work ongoing in Euxton

Now the drain is being repaired thanks to a £700,000 investment by authority responsible for the UK’s railway network.An investigation into the problem identified sections of pipe connecting the drain had collapsed and needed to be replaced.

Lancashire County councillor Mark Perks says the work being done is a ‘massive undertaking’.

“It’s really complicated work that they are doing, I’m really impressed that they are going to be able to open the road before Christmas,” he said.

Lindsay Hoyle, MP for Chorley, said: “I’ve been working with Network Rail to find a lasting solution and I am confident that this project will resolve the problem. Network Rail is confident that this work will be finished within around 12 weeks and I look forward to the road reopening.”

Work by Network Rail to fix the drains is well underway

The work is on track to finish two days before Christmas on December 23 and will reduce the chance of the road flooding again in the future by increasing the water the drain can handle.

Sections of the plastic pipes being welded together

The entrance to the old original drain which has had rods going through the whole length. This rod will pull the new plastic pipe through

Coun Mark Perks at Euxton Lane while work to fix the drain is underway

The machine that will pull the plastic pipe by rods from the Euxton Lane site.