Flood hot spot fix is on track in Euxton

WORK to repair a drain at a flooding blackspot in Euxton is on track to be completed before Christmas.
Last winter a broken drain under The West Coast Main Line bridge in Euxton Lane caused the busy road to flood in up to four metres of water after a storm.
Now the drain is being repaired thanks to a £700,000 investment by authority responsible for the UK’s railway network.An investigation into the problem identified sections of pipe connecting the drain had collapsed and needed to be replaced.
Lancashire County councillor Mark Perks says the work being done is a ‘massive undertaking’.
“It’s really complicated work that they are doing, I’m really impressed that they are going to be able to open the road before Christmas,” he said.
Lindsay Hoyle, MP for Chorley, said: “I’ve been working with Network Rail to find a lasting solution and I am confident that this project will resolve the problem. Network Rail is confident that this work will be finished within around 12 weeks and I look forward to the road reopening.”
The work is on track to finish two days before Christmas on December 23 and will reduce the chance of the road flooding again in the future by increasing the water the drain can handle.