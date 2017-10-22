Flood alerts remain after Lancashire battered by Storm Brian

Flood alerts were still in place across parts of Lancashire today in the wake of Storm Brian.

Although there was flash flooding, roads partially blocked and wind damage, there have been no reports so far of any major incidents in central Lancashire and the Fylde.

The £7m Croston Flood Risk Management Scheme was successfully operated for the first time last night as river levels rose.

The village was devastated by floods in 2015 when 344 properties were hit.

Many residents were forced to leave the village in 2015 and businesses had to close while repairs were made.

A Lancashire police spokesman said there had been many incidents overnight, particularly in the east of the county, as a result of the high winds and heavy rain.

Firefighters were called out to flooding in several areas, including Haslingden, Rawtenstall and Burnley.

The A666 at Darwen was closed for a time.

Firefighters from Leyland were called to Wigan Road, Euxton, to assist with a flooding incident at a domestic property that was affecting electrics.

Officers used the fire engine to pump the water away from the properties it was affecting.

They were at the scene for around two and a half hours.

A coastguard spokesman said the night passed without major incident.

The Environment Agency has issued 30 flood warnings this weekend - meaning flooding is expected - in the north-west and south-west of England.

Flood warnings are in place for the Rivers Lostock and Yarrow; the Upper River Douglas, the Lower River Ribble and Darwen, and the Upper River Ribble and Hodder.

The Met Office has forcecast a cloudy start to Sunday with some persistent, perhaps heavy, rain for some North Western parts. This cloud and rain will slowly fade and drier and brighter weather will develop