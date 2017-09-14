Fishergate motorists face new bus lane fines after camera switch on

Motorists taking a wrong turning in Preston face new fines after councillors agreed to turn enforcement cameras back on.

Councillors voted this week to film and penalise drivers on Fishergate’s bus only lanes in the centre of Preston. Cameras will be switched on from November 6.

Colin Nugent pictured protesting when fines were first introduced for motorists driving down Fishergate

They also voted to make neighbouring Lune Street two-way on a temporary basis, with new access created on to Ringway to improve traffic flow.

The Lune Street change will be evaluated for six months, while permanent plans are developed.

The bus lanes are located on Fishergate between Mount Street and Corporation Street and between the junction with Butler St and Corporation Street.

But first improved signage will be installed following comments made by independent adjudicators after motorists appealed against some of the 30,000 penalty notices issued during the Fishergate trial. Large new signs will be added on Fishergate, Fox Street, Lune Street Chapel Street and Butler Street.

Coun Keith Iddon, said: “We don’t want anyone to get caught out by these cameras. We’re happy if we don’t make a penny from them, as it means that people are doing the right thing. There has been a significant increase in the number of drivers ignoring these restrictions since we suspended the camera enforcement, which shows that we need additional measures in place.”