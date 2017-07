Firefighters tackled a commercial blaze involving wood and two boilers.

Two fire engines attended the scene in Longridge’s Shay Lane area, where the blaze was well under way when they arrived.

The service was called just after 6pm on Saturday night.

Crews used two breathing apparatus sets, two hose reels and two ladders to extinguish the fire.

They also used cutting equipment and began a fire investigation at the scene.

No injuries were reported.